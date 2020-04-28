Sponsored – Montclair 2020 Progress in Action: Meet The Team

Montclair is a beacon of progress, justice, and equality. By standing up for our values, investing in our future, and continuing to make Montclair more financially sustainable, we can preserve the Montclair ideal for generations to come.

With proven leadership and new voices, we’ll continue to fight to preserve the things that make Montclair special.

Financial sustainability: We worked to put Montclair in a strong financial position. To that end, we reduced debt by over $60 million and upgraded our bond rating from -AA to AAA which has greatly reduced the cost to borrow money. Investing in our priorities: While making Montclair more financially sustainable, we made increased investments in our priorities. We paved more roads, replaced more curbing and upgraded infrastructure than before. Additionally, we made investments in our pre-k, public libraries and improved our parks. A progressive agenda: Montclair serves as an example for how local government can improve the lives of all people. We fought to make Montclair one of the first towns in New Jersey to make paid sick leave mandatory, banned single use plastic bags and more. A coronavirus task force: Recovering from the coronavirus will be priority number one. Given sound fiscal management and investments in what matters, Montclair is in a strong position to weather the storm, but we have work to do. We’ll develop a coronavirus taskforce that will help address the unprecedented challenges this has created for our residents, local businesses and nonprofits. Together, we’ll get Montclair back on its feet.

Sean Spiller – Mayor Montclair 3rd Ward Councilor.

High school science teacher.

Career-long advocate for working families.

Led the charge on progressive policies like paid sick leave and the fight for a $15 minimum wage.

Bob Russo – Council At-Large Montclair Councilor and former Mayor.

Adjunct professor at Montclair State University.

Educator and faculty union leader with AFTNJ.

40 year career as a consumer protection advocate.

Roger Terry – Council At-Large Former Montclair Councilor At-Large.

Former Montclair Deputy Chief of Police.

Worked with youth and our schools to increase safety.

Leader and expert in emergency management.

Bill Hurlock – First Ward Montclair First Ward Councilor.

Attorney and former federal prosecutor.

Worked to upgrade parks, paved streets, and fought for historic preservation in the First Ward.

Robin Schlager – Second Ward Montclair Second Ward Councilor.

Nonprofit professional.

Served on a number of boards including as a Trustee at Mountainside Hospital.

Former Associate Director of Montclair Fund for Educational Excellence (MFEE).

Lori Price Abrams – Third Ward 30 years of public policy and public affairs experience.

Founding VP of Social Justice at Temple Ner Tamid.

Founding officer of Emerge NJ, which trains Democratic women to run for office.

Trustee of NJ Citizen Action.

