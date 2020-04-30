The Montclair Orchestra Starts 50/50 Relief Appeal to Benefit Musicians (VIDEO)

Montclair, NJ – The Montclair Orchestra Board authorized a $5000 Emergency Relief Payment on March 24, 2020, to help relieve financial stress for their professional mentors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all of the orchestra’s Mentors, which includes members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, New York Philharmonic and New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, are experiencing partial or complete loss of income.

As the pandemic lockdown continues, the orchestra is asking supporters to consider making a contribution to their 50/50 Relief Appeal, meaning that 50% of the contributions will go directly towards relief for professional musicians, and the balance will help The Montclair Orchestra with preparing for their future season when the music can sound again.

Andre Weker, President and Founder of The Montclair Orchestra said: “While we were incredibly disappointed to cancel the season finale that was scheduled for April 26, we are still very proud of what we are accomplishing as an organization. Just this year we provided paid fellowships to 65 students from schools including Juilliard, Cali School of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and others, preparing them for their future in the professional music industry. These unique fellowships, sitting alongside members of some of the world’s greatest orchestras including The Metropolitan Opera, New York Philharmonic, New Jersey Symphony and more, has drawn attention across the country, with alumni fellows winning positions with National Symphony Orchestra, MET Opera, NJSO, San Diego Symphony, and others.”

The Montclair Orchestra will continue to offer free streams each Wednesday at 2pm ET until June 30, 2020.

Donations can be given online at montclairorchestra.org, or by calling (973) 435-2906.