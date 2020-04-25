VIDEO: Healthcare Parade To Thank Mountainside Workers By Montclair, Glen Ridge and Essex County Police, Fire and EMT

Police, fire, EMT, joined by and other special vehicles from all over Essex County, were out in force Friday to thank and show support for healthcare workers at Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Hospital.

The Montclair and Glen Ridge Police Departments, the Montclair Fire Department, as well as local EMTs and other local first responders participated in the brief Healthcare Parade in front of Mountainside Medical Center to thank and recognize staff for their tireless efforts during this difficult time.

The parade of vehicles blared sirens and tooted horns in appreciation of all the healthcare workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic. Many first responders held out signs of thanks as they drove by the facility.

Video: Melissa DiMarco