Cinco de Mayo Fun At Home With Kids (And Local Tacos)!

Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday that is celebrated throughout the United States and parts of Mexico on May 5th each year. Contrary to what many believe, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexican Independence Day. Rather, it is the anniversary of the Mexican victory over France at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. If you’d like to celebrate the day with activities, family-friendly fun, and some delicious dinner, we’ve got you covered.

PBS Kids offers an informative video for kids to help explain what the day is all about.

This classic clip from Sesame Street features Mexican culture through music and dance.

And if you’re looking for a fun playlist of videos for kids, check out this list on YouTube.

USA Multicultural will host a Cinco de Mayo Virtual Festival on Tuesday, May 5th, from 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM Eastern. Watch the live event featuring artists, dancers, musicians, and magicians from around the world. Note that this event is hosted in Escondido, California, and the time posted on the event is on Pacific time.

Try out this Paper Bag Pinata craft. Not only will it be a fun activity with the kids, they’ll be quite excited to break it open, too!

Mexican Papel Picado is another craft project children can enjoy. Loosely translated to “cut paper,” this decoration can be found at many Mexican celebrations. If you’re planning a Mexican dinner for Cinco de Mayo and Taco Tuesday, have the children decorate to make things a little more festive!

Mario Lopez will host a Cinco de Mayo party on Instagram Live on Tuesday evening at 7:00 PM. Lopez and his wife, Courtney, will teach a free salsa dance lesson. The event is a fundraiser for the Latino community, one that’s been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many are using quarantine time to get some baking in, so maybe try making these cute sombrero cookies. You can use any sugar cookie recipe, gum drops, and frosting to put them together, then decorate however you like!

If you’re looking to have a delicious Mexican dinner at home this year, try one of these local favorites.

Folklore Artisanal Taco (57 Harrison Avenue, West Orange) – Open for takeout, curbside and delivery.

Tinga Taqueria (215 Bellevue Avenue, Montclair) – Open until 8:00 PM for takeout, curbside and delivery.



El Matador 2 Mexican Restaurant (418 Broad Street, Bloomfield) – Open for takeout and delivery.

Tacos La Gringa (334 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield) – Online orders can be placed through many popular food delivery sites. https://www.yelp.com/biz/tacos-la-gringa-bloomfield

Taqueria Los Gueros (176 Bloomfield Avenue, Bloomfield) – Open for takeout and delivery from a variety of locations, including Bloomfield.

Casa Piquin (537 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair) – Open for delivery and takeout.