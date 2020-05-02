Jared’s Fund Announces Beth Wilensky Hired as Managing Director

The Zimmerman-Baillargeon Family is very pleased to announce that Beth Wilensky will be joining Jared’s Fund as Managing Director.

Jared’s Fund was established in memory of Jared Zimmerman who died on April 15, 2016 as a direct result of mental illness, and provides recent and current Montclair High students with paid fellowships to challenge misconceptions associated with mental illness and educate the public.

Wilensky is joining Jared’s Fund with extensive experience volunteering in the Montclair Public Schools, as a Trustee for Montclair Film Festival and as a committee member for the Bounce festival. She and her husband, Craig, raised two daughters who attended Montclair Public Schools, has lived in Montclair for 26 years, and has family experience dealing with mental health issues.

Jackie Baillargeon and Ken Zimmerman said, “We are thrilled to have Beth on board. Especially given the remarkable response of the greater Montclair community to Jared’s Fund, we believe her skills, passion and experience will help us significantly advance the Fund’s mission and appropriately honor Jared’s memory.”

“I am very proud to be joining this team and hopeful about doing my part in erasing the stigma associated with mental illness,” Wilensky said.

Beth Wilensky can be reached at Beth@jaredsfund.com