May In Montclair Blooms Differently This Year

May In Montclair is a celebration of the physical beauty and the indomitable community spirit of Montclair.

Normally, it’s a month-long festival, kicked off in Watchung Plaza, with art shows, concerts, garden tours, health and exercise programs, fairs and markets presented to make people feel good about living, working, shopping, and spending leisure time as they celebrate the spirit that is Montclair. Although in-person events have been cancelled, May in Montclair is encouraging all organizations that are able to host online, virtual events to add those to the May in Montclair calendar.

What still endures, is the natural beauty of May in Montclair, thanks to the May In Montclair Committee’s fall planting of thousands of tulip bulbs, already in colorful bloom all over Montclair.

To celebrate its 42nd year, May in Montclair has distributed (and helped plant) 20,000 tulip and daffodil bulbs.

Since 1979, May in Montclair tulip and daffodil bulbs have been planted and distributed free of cost to schools, park conservancies, houses of worship, and in the business districts all over town.