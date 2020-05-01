Montclair Education Association Donates to Covid-19 First Responders: Daycare, iPads for Patients, “Grab & Go” Meals, Masks

The Montclair Education Association (MEA) reallocated nearly $10,000 in grant money that was originally for the funding of student/community events this school year, to Covid-19 first responders, including two Hackensack Medical Center Foundation needs: iPads for quarantined patients to communicate with loved ones, and daycare for children of healthcare workers; “grab and go” lunches for Montclair firefighters and Montclair Ambulance Unit emergency medical technicians; and masks for the Montclair Police Department.

The grants were awarded to the MEA by the New Jersey Education Association’s PRIDE in Public Education program.

“The purpose of these grants was to make our community a better place. It feels good to repurpose our grant money to thank those everyday heroes who are making our community that better place. We couldn’t possibly express all of our gratitude for the work they do and our support for families that are currently going through this crisis, but this community is our family, and we are here to help,” said Petal Robertson, President of the MEA.

“Also, we appreciate Montclair’s Belgiovine’s Italian Deli and Sandwich Theory, which worked within our budget to provide the meals to the firefighters and EMTs,” added Robertson.

The Montclair Education Association is the inclusive union that represents more than 1,000 employees of the Montclair Board of Education, including teachers, nurses and other certified staff, paraprofessionals, secretaries, custodians, security, operational aides, and buildings and grounds personnel.