Shop Local: Great Gift Ideas to Order Now for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is on Sunday, May 10, and just because you’re in quarantine, you don’t get a pass for skipping on gifts this year. In fact, Mom may beed some extra love this year.

If you can’t decide what to give that special mom in your life, we’ve rounded up some of the best local gifts to help you out.

Flowers

Blooms in Hand will deliver one of their gorgeous bouquets to Mom or, if she prefers to arrange her own flowers, they are offering a Home Floral Arranging Kit! They provide you with everything you need and send you a link to a YouTube video with step by step instructions.

Rosapina will offer contactless delivery or curbside pick-up of their gorgeous flowers for Mother’s Day.

Clores Flowers & Gifts and Anderson’s Flowers are offering Designer Choice bouquets in a variety of price points for delivery.

Self-Care

Chelsea Square Montclair is offering curbside pickup or delivery of its bath and body collection. Need help deciding? They’ve even put together a gift guide with ideas.

Just Jersey is offering gift baskets for Mother’s Day. Choose from 2 themes: Jersey Girl or Bath and Body. You can also shop from their full online collection.

Buy her a gift certificate to her favorite local salon or fitness studio. She’ll have something to look forward to and you’ll support a local business.

Sweets & Treats

Vesta Chocolate has partnered with Studio Nectar to offer Vesta’s Signature 6 count jewel bonbon box with Studio Nectar’s gorgeous Signature Style floral arrangement for free local delivery.

Dolce Federica is offering Mother’s Day boxes of its handcrafted chocolates with Italian inspired flavors and elegant designs.

Montclair Bread Co. is offering Breakfast in a Box for Mother’s Day, which includes pancake mix from Toast, bacon, and eggs so you can make Mom breakfast in bed.

Amanti Vino offers monthly wine club options, spirit and beer clubs, and customized gift baskets that they will deliver to Mom.

Montclair Brewery will deliver Mom’s favorite local craft beer.

Buy her a gift certificate to her favorite restaurant.

Gifts

Johanna Howard Home. — which sells gorgeous pillows, throws and scarves — is teaming up with her tween daughter’s company Rose and Co. Candlemakers to offer a special Mother’s Day gift. With every order from Johanna Howard Home they will send a Rose & Co. Herstory candle free with free standard shipping. Plus, they will donate to our local food pantry Toni’s Kitchen and to Feeding America.

In addition to books, Watching Booksellers has the best gifts for Mom, like cool socks, mugs, stationary, and more. They will put together a gift package for back table pickup or delivery.

The General Store at Cornerstone Montclair has great, unique gifts for Mom available for curbside pickup our delivery.

The Eclectic Gift Boutique is offering Handmade Mother’s Day Gift Baskets filled with items crafted by local artists for delivery.