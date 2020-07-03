Baristanet Profile: Christiane Agkpo

Name: Christiane Agkpo
Where do you live? North Caldwell, I lived in Montclair for 10 years before that.
When did you move there? In 2015 when I was expecting my 4th child; we needed more space!
Where did you grow up? France, Ivory Coast, and Canada
How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I own the MLC STEM Center: we run STEM classes, camps and parties. We currently run a virtual camp and a small in-person camp.
This is my passion: I am an engineer, and I tinker with my own kids all the time. There is nothing like seeing the sparks in children’s eyes when they completed a project. I also started a bilingual preschool program that incorporate nature and STEAM.
Coffee, tea or … ? Green tea
What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Spending time at the beach with my family.
What’s your favorite local restaurant? Mish Mish, I love the Chicken Shawarma Sandwich.
What’s on your nightstand? All About Love by Bell Hooks
What are you listening to? I Love You from Maejor & Greeicy
What are your current indulgences? Veggie juice and smoothies
What talent you would most like to have? I am a great cook. I like to make unique recipes including spices and flavors from the different places where I lived, but I wish I had more time to cook!
What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? Yantacaw Park. It’s so quiet and beautiful.
What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? We will miss a great friend.