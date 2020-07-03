Baristanet Profile: Christiane Agkpo

Name: Christiane Agkpo

Where do you live? North Caldwell, I lived in Montclair for 10 years before that.

When did you move there? In 2015 when I was expecting my 4th child; we needed more space!

Where did you grow up? France, Ivory Coast, and Canada

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I own the MLC STEM Center: we run STEM classes, camps and parties. We currently run a virtual camp and a small in-person camp.

This is my passion: I am an engineer, and I tinker with my own kids all the time. There is nothing like seeing the sparks in children’s eyes when they completed a project. I also started a bilingual preschool program that incorporate nature and STEAM.

Coffee, tea or … ? Green tea

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Spending time at the beach with my family.

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Mish Mish, I love the Chicken Shawarma Sandwich.

What’s on your nightstand? All About Love by Bell Hooks

What are you listening to? I Love You from Maejor & Greeicy

What are your current indulgences? Veggie juice and smoothies

What talent you would most like to have? I am a great cook. I like to make unique recipes including spices and flavors from the different places where I lived, but I wish I had more time to cook!

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? Yantacaw Park. It’s so quiet and beautiful.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? We will miss a great friend.