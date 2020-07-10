Baristanet Profile: Dawn Fitch

Name: Dawn Fitch

Where do you live? West Orange



When did you move there? 2019



Where did you grow up? Bayonne



How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I am the founder of Pooka Pure and Simple, an artisan bath and body product line.



Coffee, tea or … ? Tea



What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Wake up, enjoy a nice smoothie, take a morning hike or some outdoorsy stuff, spend time with family and friends, enjoy some live music, and Sunday brunch.



What’s your favorite local restaurant? Plum in Montclair. It’s gluten free.



What’s on your nightstand? Pooka Body Butter and my self-care planner.



What are you listening to? Jill Scott on Spotify



What are your current indulgences? Acai bowls and Moscow mules, but not together. 😉



What talent you would most like to have? Drumming



What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair (or your town)? The hiking trails at Eagle Rock



What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? It was obvious: she really enjoyed her life.