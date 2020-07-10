Baristanet Profile: Dawn Fitch

Name: Dawn Fitch
Where do you live? West Orange
When did you move there? 2019
Where did you grow up? Bayonne
How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I am the founder of Pooka Pure and Simple, an artisan bath and body product line.
Coffee, tea or … ? Tea
What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Wake up, enjoy a nice smoothie, take a morning hike or some outdoorsy stuff, spend time with family and friends, enjoy some live music, and Sunday brunch.
What’s your favorite local restaurant? Plum in Montclair. It’s gluten free.
What’s on your nightstand? Pooka Body Butter and my self-care planner.
What are you listening to? Jill Scott on Spotify
What are your current indulgences? Acai bowls and Moscow mules, but not together. 😉
What talent you would most like to have? Drumming
What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair (or your town)? The hiking trails at Eagle Rock
What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? It was obvious: she really enjoyed her life.