Bloomfield Center Welcomes Diners Back to the Center with Restaurant Week

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield is having Restaurant Week…with a twist! After a challenging start to the year for restaurant owners and the wider community, the Bloomfield Center Alliance is welcoming diners back to Bloomfield Center for a week full of local food, unique virtual performances, and community the week of July 13th – July 19th.

Bloomfield Center Restaurant Week will feature some pre-fixe meals and many special offers at 10+ restaurants in the Center including breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Participating restaurants offer a mix of service options like take-out and delivery so that New Jersey residents can take part in the week’s specials in the way that fits them best. Some restaurants are also now offering outdoor seating, which will be promoted on a restaurant by restaurant basis in Restaurant Week communications.

Bloomfield Center Restaurant Week will also feature special virtual performances, many of them recorded live online each evening from local musicians, music school students, and other performers. Bloomfield Center residents and visitors alike can grab a meal for their family from participating restaurants and tune in live at night for the performance, or watch content from previous night’s fun!

“The restaurants in Bloomfield Center are an important part of so many family’s traditions and individuals’ routines. I think we all realized how much we love eating food from these restaurants over the past year, and also how good it feels to find community within them,” said Ollyn Lettman, Director of the Bloomfield Center Alliance. “Coming out of this stressful period, we want to provide as much support in marketing and generating excitement and demand in our Center as we can, and we’ve found the diverse foods of Bloomfield Center are an incredible draw.”

Frank Bucco, owner of Bucco, a destination for Italian cuisine on Washington Street says, “Bucco is excited to participate in Bloomfield Center Restaurant Week. We have been offering our menu for takeout and delivery during this challenging time and are now opening limited outdoor seating. We will be offering an appetizer, salad, and entree during restaurant week for $34.95.”

Bloomfield Center Restaurant Week will begin July 12th and run through July 19th. Individuals can find a full list of dining specials and sign up for alerts at www.BloomfieldCenterRestaurantWeek.com. It will be consistently updated as new specials and events are confirmed. Participants dining through take-out, delivery, or outdoor dining throughout the week are asked to use #BloomfieldCenterRW to amplify community’s small business owners!

Participating restaurants include:

Aki Asian House

Anthony’s Cheesecake

Burgers Grilled Right (BGR Bloomfield)

Bucco

Bloomfield Steak & Seafood

Bloomfield College Dining

Brandon’s Coffee Shop

Havana Restaurant Cafe

Minia’s Deli

Six Points Pub

State Street Diner

Sweetberry Bowls

Tacos La Gringa

More Coming…



Participating Local Musicians and Performers include:

Michael Stanton Murphy

Sixteenth Note Music School

School of Rock – Montclair

The Gigabeats

Nutley School of Music

More Coming…