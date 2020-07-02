DesignShed Face Shields – Get Yours Available As A Kit – Made in Montclair

Face shields are superior to masks in a number of ways. Now you can get your own, courtesy of Montclair Design Week’s DesignShed.

The shields, proudly designed and made in Montclair, use the same design that’s been protecting more than 30,000 healthcare workers throughout New Jersey and New York since April. Now the shields are available as a kit.

Protect your family or employees and choose from a 2-pack, 5-pack, or 10-pack kit, for as low as $2.80 per shield. Shields can be easily assembled in minutes.

All proceeds – 100% – go to the Awesome Foundation (Montclair chapter), to fund awesome projects just like this – $1,000 at a time.

Learn more and buy your face shield here. Preview sale through July 5 – Promo Code “TwentyPercent” to get 20% off.