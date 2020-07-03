In Harmony Montclair Presents 6th Annual Harmony Concert, A Fundraiser for S.O.F.I.A.

MONTCLAIR, NJ – In Harmony Montclair teens are ready to make a difference in the community with their time and talents!

The Harmony Concert is a variety benefit show with singing, dancing, and many other musical performances. While the show is normally held in-person, we are doing it online this year due to the pandemic. Visit our YouTube channel to stream the show on July 16th. Talented teens and tweens will do it all –– organizing the show, performing, creating videos, managing social media, publicity –– to raise money for the Start Out Fresh Intervention Advocates (S.O.F.I.A.). Please join us online for a fantastic show that supports a great cause!

“This year’s Harmony Concert is a testament to the participants’ hard work and ability to adapt,” says Maggie Borgen, a senior at Montclair High School and the founder and director of In Harmony Montclair. “We have over 30 participants working both in front of and behind the camera. This summer, we have our first Video and Social Media Teams. The show will feature more than just singing; there will also be music videos and art displayed online. We hope the Montclair community will come together to raise funds for this important cause while enjoying our benefit concert.”

S.O.F.I.A. works to provide domestic violence victims and survivors with assistance and encourage them to be positive, self-sufficient, and successful. Due to the pandemic, victims face even more challenges and fears in seeking help.

Cynthia Walker, Founder and Executive Director of S.O.F.I.A., says, “S.O.F.I.A. is both honored and humbled to be the beneficiary of this year’s Harmony Concert. Music and entertainment are so important and uplifting, and it’s definitely needed right now. At S.O.F.I.A. we focus on both immediate needs and long-term support, and the arts are always a part of that!”

In Harmony Montclair is a New Jersey-based group that raises funds and awareness for local charities by organizing teen talent showcases and other events. The first Imagine Concert was in 2015, with the name changing to the Harmony Concert in 2017. The concert occurs every summer and benefits a different charity each year. In 2017, In Harmony Montclair –– the Harmony Concert’s umbrella group –– was founded. This past October, In Harmony Montclair organized the Video Scavenger Hunt event that was a part of Montclair Design Week.

This year the concert will be streamed on YouTube due to the current circumstances. It is free to watch and we are raising money for S.O.F.I.A. through GoFundMe. Donations can be made through this link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-harmony-montclair-supports-sofia. All donations will go to support S.O.F.I.A.

In Harmony Montclair presents the 6th Annual HARMONY CONCERT

A Fundraiser for S.O.F.I.A.

Streamed on YouTube

July 16, 2020 @ 7:00 p.m.