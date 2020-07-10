MHS Class of 2020 Parents Create “It’s Your Time” Video For Seniors

They have had a tough year, but the Montclair High School’s Class of 2020 is getting the love they deserve from Montclair.

The video, an effort led by MHS senior parent David Greenbaum, is dedicated to the Montclair High School Class of 2020, “with great love and admiration from the parents, teachers and the Montclair entire community.”

Montclair businesses are featured celebrating Montclair High School’s Class of 2020; the class had a virtual graduation on June 24.

A group of senior class parents participated in a sing along for the video at Edgemont Park, filmed on June 12. Greenbaum first shared the idea for a video on an MHS Class of 2020 parents Facebook group in May.