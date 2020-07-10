Montclair Center BID to Close Church & South Park Streets for Outside Dining, Shopping and Fitness July 17-19

\

Montclair Center BID is making room for pedestrians to enjoy more space while social distancing and help businesses thrive.

The Montclair Center BID will be closing Church Street on Friday, Jul 17 and Saturday, July 18 from 5-10 pm and South Park Street from Friday, July 17 at 5 pm through Sunday, July 19 at 3 pm for outside dining, retail and fitness, weather permitting.

Visitors will be able to stroll and social distance while eating and shopping. The BID is working diligently to develop additional spaces throughout downtown to benefit as many businesses as possible. More details on the weekend and other plans will be released shortly.

“We are trying every avenue available to us, working through the local regulations and safety concerns, to support our downtown businesses,” said Jason Gleason, executive director of the Montclair Center BID. “Now due to limited resources at the Township, we are reallocating our own budget and staff to facilitate these needed street closures and parklet options.“