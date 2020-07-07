Montclair High School In-Person Graduation POSTPONED Due to Concern Over Possible COVID-19 Exposure

Montclair’s new Superintendent of Schools sent parents and caregivers an email Tuesday postponing the planned in-person graduation for Thursday, July 9:

Congratulations to the Montclair High School Class of 2020 on the successful completion of their high school studies. As the incoming Superintendent of Schools, I am aware of the challenges facing this particular class. These students completed their studies, went on to earn their diplomas and excelled in all areas, despite the global COVID-19 pandemic, the tensions surrounding race in our country and a stair collapse in their building the year prior. These students are to be commended for their resilience and dedication.

Out of an abundance of caution, it is with enormous regret, that I must announce the postponement of the in-person graduation celebration scheduled for this Thursday, July 9. This decision was made with the well-being of the Montclair community in mind, and in consultation and collaboration with the local health department, the Essex County Superintendent of Schools, and the school physician. We were notified yesterday that there was possible exposure to COVID-19 at several graduation celebration parties.

Provided circumstances permit us to hold an in-person graduation safely, we intend to reschedule the celebration for a later date. I am working closely with Mr. Grosso, our high school principal, to reschedule. We anticipate announcing the new date for the commencement toward the end of the week.

The safety and welfare of our students and community are of utmost importance. This decision was not made lightly. Thank you in advance for your understanding and patience.

Sincerely,

Dr. Jonathan Ponds

Superintendent of Schools