Montclair Public Library Presents Two Live Stream Programs For Kids and Families in July

Montclair Public Library is presenting two live stream programs for kids and families:

Beginner Magic with Brian Richards

Saturday, July 11, 2 p.m.

Learn amazing magic tricks with common household objects from magician and comedian Brian Richards. Grab a deck of cards, a dollar bill, a quarter, some rope, and more and learn hands-on tricks that you can perform in just minutes.

Montclair Public Library program link:

https://montclairlibrary.libnet.info/event/4320086

YouTube live link:



Guitaro 5000’s Interactive History of African-American Music

Tuesday, July 28, 7 p.m.

Percussive guitarist-singer Guitaro 5000 performs pop, blues, and R&B songs from the American songbook for families. Guitaro 5000, known for his endless repertoire and deep knowledge of beloved songs, will take families on an interactive tour of timeless songs old and new. Guitaro 5000 is a one-man-band dedicated to making the world a better place through the unifying power of music.

Montclair Public Library program link:

https://montclairlibrary.libnet.info/event/4398948

YouTube live link:

