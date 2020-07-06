Montclair Sees Increase in New COVID-19 Cases, New Jersey Sees Spikes From ‘Hot Spots’

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair reported six new COVID-19 cases in the period from June 29 to July 5. On Monday June 29, total COVID-19 cases in Montclair were at 445. By Sunday, July 5, the Township reported a new total of 451 cases. This is the largest weekly increase in reported cases in recent weeks.

There have been 52 deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Montclair.

On Sunday. Gov. Phil Murphy announced that New Jersey had 398 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 173,402. Murphy also reported 23 deaths among COVID-19 confirmed-positive residents; the state has lost 13,355 residents to the virus.

Murphy spoke on NBC News’ Meet the Press, discussing the recent spike in COVID-19 cases around the country, and in New Jersey from people returning from hot spots such as Myrtle Beach South Carolina and Florida. He stressed the need for a national “mask requirement.”

Essex County released its numbers yesterday by town (town numbers will be different, as the county bases its daily numbers on information reported and classified by the state.)