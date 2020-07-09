MontClairVoyant: Many Hot Topics Despite Montclair Not Being in the Tropics

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Hi! This is a DM (Direct Message) from New Jersey’s DM (Democratic Machine) and Montclair’s DM (Developer Moguls). Stop the DM (Damn Mocking) of Montclair’s election and the effort to kill rent regulation. Okay?

Sincerely,

The Powers That Be

Sure! I’ll focus this week on cute puppies. Those corgis next door are…wait, who am I kidding? I’m going to again criticize Montclair’s problematic election and the problematic effort to kill rent regulation. But first some crooning from DM (Dean Martin): “Everybody loves somebody sometime…”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Oh, shut up. Mayoral candidate Renee Baskerville challenged Montclair’s very close mayoral election because many votes weren’t counted. Yet the case might not be heard in Superior Court until September 11, even as Sean Spiller became mayor on July 1. Why the huge delay?

Sincerely,

The Late Show

Seems fishy. Let me watch a “Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea” rerun and get back to you.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Adding to the fishiness was Gov. Murphy visiting Montclair July 1 to swear in Spiller, who he called “a dear friend.” New Jersey’s democratic establishment is all in on Spiller, no?

Sincerely,

Pals Cabin

To paraphrase George Carlin, it’s a club and you ain’t in it. Even driving down Club Road won’t help, though Yantacaw Park is kind of nice.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

So it seems unlikely that Gov. Murphy would issue an executive order to count all Montclair ballots postmarked in time but not delivered in time and count Montclair ballots denied for alleged signature mismatches?

Sincerely,

Do the Right Thing

Maybe when pigs fly. Currently, they’re reluctant to board crowded planes.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Moving to the campaign to kill the needed rent regulation passed by the Township Council in April, one Montclair Property Owners Association tactic is gathering signatures to force a referendum. Do you have a problem with that?

Sincerely,

Go Away, MPOA

I have a problem with the kill-rent-regulation campaign’s misleading texts that are turning smartphones into dumbphones.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

One text said, “We almost have enough signatures to get Rent Control on the Ballot in Montclair” — implying that it’s an effort to START rent control rather than KILL it. An attempt to fool residents not in the know on this issue?

Sincerely,

Spin-Spin Situation

More fishiness. Which reminds me that “Flipper lives in a world full of wonder, flying there under, under the sea!”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Enough 1960s TV references! How about mentioning a more current series, like “Outlander” or “Outer Banks”?

Sincerely,

Your Show of Shows

The latter is about long lines outside some Chase branches earlier in the pandemic.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of outside, the three in-person Montclair High graduation celebrations scheduled for today, July 9, were sadly postponed because there may have been COVID-19 exposure at recent commencement parties. Will the celebrations ever happen?

Sincerely,

Field of (Dashed) Dreams

Let’s double things: the Class of 4040 can gather for six events.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Okay — on my calendar. Speaking of the pandemic, Covid cases are rising somewhat again in Montclair. Reaction?

Sincerely,

Rhea Lentless

I’m struggling for a ’60s TV theme song to put this distressing news into perspective. A “Gilligan’s Island” lyric did note that “it’s an uphill climb.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Many Montclair restaurants are struggling during this time. Could our local leaders do more for those eateries, such as closing down some streets to create additional space for outdoor dining?

Sincerely,

Meal Street Blues

Yes. Meanwhile, I’ve done some takeout and curbside pickup — even remembering to pick up the food I ordered rather than pick up the curbs themselves, which are heavy and hard on the teeth.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Mountainside and Nishuane pools are scheduled to open this Monday, July 13, with pandemic protocols in place. Thoughts?

Sincerely,

Swim Sum

I’m pretty sure there’ll be water in the pools.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

You don’t say! Let’s end this column with another election: New Jersey’s July 7 primary that mostly involved mail ballots. Were there final vote totals as of your Wednesday-afternoon deadline?

Sincerely,

Few Votes From Goats

No. A future column will be where that primary is Discussed More (DM).

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.