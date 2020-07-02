SocialDistancing: July 2 – 5 – Arts & Entertainment at Home

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

It’s 4th of July weekend, and even though your celebrations and weekend events will be quite different this year because of social distancing, there are still some great virtual arts & entertainment to enjoy.

Here’s your guide to the latest happening online to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home:

Live Stream Music & Theater

NJPAC presents virtual Sounds of the City with DEEJAYRAN and DJ Wallah spinning all your favorites on Thursday, July 2 at 7 pm.

Film & TV

On July 3, Disney Plus will release a filmed version of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Hamilton,” perfectly timed for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

On Friday, July 3 at 7 pm, The Bellevue Theatre presents The Bellevue Virtual Cinema – John Lewis: Good Trouble. Tickets cost $12. Immediately following the feature, there will be a pre-recorded discussion between Representative Lewis and Oprah Winfrey, filmed last month and being made available exclusively for virtual cinema and in-theater engagements of the film.

Each week, The Montclair Film Discover Together program, shares a weekly schedule and encourages everyone to watch along at home on your own time, on the device of your choice (each film is available on one of the popular streaming services), and share your thoughts online by tagging them @MontclairFilm

Art, Literature, & History

Join Montclair Art Museum’s new online artist series MAM Conversations on Thursday, July 2 at 6 pm. Visit artist Virgil Ortiz to discuss his ever-growing, futuristic retelling of the 1680 Pueblo Revolt and how he is adding to the story.

On Thursday, July 2 at 6 pm, join Newark Museum for its Happy Hour: Art, Culture, & Spirits. This session will be available on Zoom and Facebook Live.

Social Distance Events

Cedar Grove will set off a fireworks display at Panther Park (118 W. Bradford Ave.) at 8:55 pm on Friday, July 3 (raindate July 10). Park on both sides of Bradford Avenue, the Municipal Building parking lot, and the O’Toole Community Center parking lot. You can watch the firework from inside your car. The display will also be live-streamed on the Cedar Grove recreation department’s Facebook page.

Montclair will stream a montage with pictures and videos of past parades the town has held all day on July 4 on Montclair’s local TV channel, TV 34, and on YouTube.

PBS’s A Capitol Fourth will be live streaming on Saturday, July 4 at 8 pm. This year, the show is hosted by John Stamos and Vanessa Williams and will feature performances by by Patti LaBelle, John Fogerty, Renée Fleming, The Temptations, the National Symphony Orchestra, ad many more.

Know of any other socially distanced events happening this weekend? Please share in comments!