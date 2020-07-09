SocialDistancing: July 9 – 12 – Arts & Entertainment at Home

This week’s Arts & Entertainment at home column is sponsored by Kate McDonough.

Heading into another week of social distancing to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, because staying home is the only way we are going to flatten the curve. That doesn’t mean your enjoyment of arts and entertainment is over.

Here’s your guide to the latest happening online to enjoy from the comfort and safety of your home:

Live Stream Music & Theater

For the first time online, experience an extraordinary evening with Broadway legend Bernadette Peters in concert. The free stream is set for 8 pm on Friday, July 10. It can be watched here and on Broadway Cares’ Facebook and YouTube channels.

On Friday night, July 10 at 8 pm, enjoy Jazz House KiDS Friday Night Listening Party: Freedom Music

Join two-time Emmy award-winning actor, director, singer/song-writer Jeff Daniels on Sunday, July 10, at 8 pm, for an intimate concert experience presented by City Winery in NYC.

Film & TV

The NJ Jewish Film Festival is streaming online via Zoom with screenings of The Spy Behind Home Plate andViral: Anti-Semitism in Four Mutations this weekend.

Each week, The Montclair Film Discover Together program, shares a weekly schedule and encourages everyone to watch along at home on your own time, on the device of your choice (each film is available on one of the popular streaming services), and share your thoughts online by tagging them @MontclairFilm

Art, Literature, & History

Join Montclair Art Museum’s new online artist series MAM Conversations on Thursday, July 9 at 6 pm. Moderator Rosalind Murphy, of the Museum’s African American Cultural Committee will talk with renowned local artist Willie Cole.

On Sunday, July 9 from 12 pm – 5 pm, join Newark Museum for Community Day: Say It Loud: A reflection on the ‘67 Newark Uprising, Then and Now. Through a series of engaging virtual programs ranging from storytime, performance, and conversations, themes of equity and inclusion will be explored.



Social Distance Events

NJPAC and Host My Game Night are happy to announce that New Jersey’s favorite game night has gone virtual! Get the crew together on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 at 7 pm, for 90-minutes of fun, fast-paced, back-to-back games hosted by a professional game host. Virtual Game Night brings your favorite game shows to life plus a few games of their own.

Cedar Bean’s Coffee Joint in Cedar Grove is hosting a A Very Virtual! Caffeinated Open Mic every Thursday night. Poets, troubadours and instrumentalists are welcome to sign up and plug in at home and they will broadcast your 10 minute set on their Facebook page for all to watch.

Open up a beer and join other locals for Friday Chill Virtual Happy Hour at Montclair Brewery.

Know of any other socially distanced events happening this weekend? Please share in comments!