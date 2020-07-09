Sponsored: Socially Distanced Yard Sale – 76 Christopher Street, Montclair

Address: 76 Christopher St, Montclair, NJ 07042

When: Saturday, July 11, from 9 am – 4 pm (July 12 back up rain date)

Rules: Yard sale is occurring fully outdoors and capacity will be controlled so that social distancing can be maintained. Disinfectant, hand sanitizer, and nitrile hand gloves will be provided to maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Items for sale: sofas, artwork, armoire, entertainment center, chairs (lots), Brettby and Bonn ceramics, rugs, lawn furniture, TV’s, foosball table, and more.





Payment: Venmo and PayPal accepted and encouraged. Cash accepted and will be disinfected. All sales final and as-is.