The Newark Museum of Art Commemorates 1967 Newark Uprising in Immersive, Virtual Community Day

NEWARK, NJ – On the occasion of 53rd anniversary of the Newark Uprising, The Newark Museum of Art will offer a series of engaging programs on Sunday, July 12 as part of its virtual Community Day: Say It Loud—A reflection on the ’67 Newark Uprising, Then and Now.

Beginning at noon, programs include storytelling, performance, and dialogue, all exploring Newark’s past and present as well as ideas to build a better future.

The Newark Uprising is one of the milestone events in the city’s history. Over a five-day period in 1967, racial tensions were at an all-time high as rage, triggered by unaddressed poverty and decades of oppression. Uprisings erupted in predominantly African American communities across the country much like the recent public outrage over the unjust deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others.

“Our country is fractured, and its most vulnerable communities are in mourning and looking for reprieve,” said Linda C. Harrison, Director and CEO of The Newark Museum of Art. “The Newark Museum of Art stands by its commitment to not only aid in the healing process through art, but to also be a catalyst for discussions on systemic racism, equity and inclusion to help shape a more hopeful future.”

As an anchor of the Newark community for over 100 years, The Newark Museum of Art has taken a lead role to partner with institutions and community members in fostering discussions and opportunities to listen intently to collective thoughts around the condition of race and its history in our country

Most recently, the Museum celebrated Juneteenth- Black Independence Day with a series of multi-generational online programs to show reverence for how important it is to recognize the day and show the significant weight it carries during a time when systemic racism is being called out and denounced throughout the world. During this time of reflection on the immense inequities that are acutely present in today’s society, the Museum also provided a platform for its staff to openly express how recent tragic events across the nation have affected them personally, giving individuals an opportunity to reflect, bring awareness, and begin the healing process by sharing with colleagues.

Virtual Community Day activities take place throughout the day, and will be streamed via Facebook Live through the Museum’s profile. The schedule of activities includes:

Storytime Live: Undoing Racism with Sharon Owens (The Newark Public Library) reading “The Old Turtle and the Broken Truth” followed by a conversation with child therapist Moya Mathison, Noon

Inequality in Art: A conversation about racism and protest in art with Arruna D’Souza, author of the New York Times 2018 Best Art Book, Whitewalling: Art, Race & Protest in 3 Acts, 2:00 p.m.

Poet Alexis Green and Music by GIMMEDAT, 3:00 p.m. Let the words of poet Alexis Green help us reflect on social justice and the hope for change. Then join GIMMEDAT for sounds of inspiration and support.

Ras Baraka and Linda C. Harrison in Conversation—Newark, The Progressive City, 4:00 p.m.

An insightful discussion about the transformation of Newark over the last several years and the new urban role model that Newark has become as a result. Linda C. Harrison, The Newark Museum of Art’s Director and CEO, welcomes Newark Mayor Ras Baraka for a thoughtful conversation about how social justice and the arts are propelling New Jersey’s largest city.

All programs will be accessible on Zoom and Facebook Live. To register participation in any of the day’s activities or to learn more, visit https://www.newarkmuseumart.org/.