Verona Opens Town Pool, Will Montclair Follow?

VERONA, NEW JERSEY – Verona opened its pool full time for residents only, starting on July 1. The pool will remain open through Labor Day (Sept. 7). Fees were reduced for the shortened season.

Verona also implemented an Occupancy Tracker to comply with COVID-19 capacity restrictions.

Before residents get read to go to the pool, they can first check the live tracker to see what the current capacity is. Maximum stated occupancy is 550.

Montclair has not yet announced whether it will open its three township pools, but Communications Director Katya Wowk says an announcement is expected Monday.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order allowing pools to open effective June 22. West Orange opened its Ginny Duenkel pool on June 22. The maximum capacity is 600; more on social distancing and other COVID-19 regulations here.