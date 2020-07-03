Weekend Family Fun (At Home): Fourth of July Craft, Water Fun and More

Happy Independence Day Weekend! We’re staring down another holiday that’s bound to look unlike anything it has in the past, but there’s still plenty of room for fun. Check out some of the neat stuff we found to help you fill your time.

First, you probably already know, but any decent round up must include Hamilton on Disney+. It premieres today and you could probably fill the whole weekend watching it repeatedly. We won’t judge you if you do.

Independence Day is all about the stars and stripes and this fun craft is an easy way to make a flag decoration. Using popsicle sticks, glue, ribbon, paint and rhinestones, kids of all ages will enjoy putting this together. You could also use permanent markers instead of paint and stickers or glitter for the stars if you need to improvise.

How about a family Olympics? This blog post gives instructions for eight different games that can be played with family members young and old. You can make it a friendly competition or just do it for fun, but either way it’ll keep everyone entertained. You can certainly break up the games and play them on different days, but it’ll be extra fun to have a marathon of fun!

This game is so simple, you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it sooner. Fill some buckets with water and soak a large sponge. Then players toss the sponge back and forth. A variation on the game that’s also a great time is a wet sponge fight. You can pick up a bunch of inexpensive sponges, the kind that don’t have those tough scrubbers on one side, and divvy them up between the players. Everyone gets a bucket to load their sponge up with water. This game will be as fun as water balloons but without the hassle, mess, and waste. The sponges can be used over and over.

Have you ever made a water blob? It takes a little set up, but it’s a great way to fill an afternoon. Thick plastic sheeting sealed with duct tape creates the outside of the blob. Fill it with water and you’re done! The kids will get nice and tired jumping and sliding across it. If you have a sprinkler to set up next to it, even better!