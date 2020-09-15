A Stroll-By Art Experience at The Windows at Studio Montclair Gallery

Montclair, NJ — Studio Montclair is pleased to exhibit the work of three artists from Monmouth County – Dawn DiCicco, Shari Epstein, and James Kent–in The Windows at Studio Montclair Gallery, located at 127 Bloomfield Avenue, Montclair, New Jersey. Displayed to provide a safe viewing experience during the COVID crisis, the work will be on view through the end of October 2020.

Artist Dawn DiCicco lives and works in Red Bank. She is an abstract painter working in acrylic and collage. The scope of her work ranges from dynamic abstract paintings to serene abstract landscapes and seascapes. Her paintings have been shown and collected throughout the New Jersey and New York area. To see more of her work or to contact the artist go visit www.dawndicicco.com.

Shari Epstein displays her work in two windows. One window encompasses large paintings on paper from her “Entanglement” series inspired by wisteria vines. In the second window is her “Land and Sea” series, comprised of a triptych of elongated panels of paint and collage concerning global warming along with two other large canvases depicting fields gone fallow. To see her work in collage, photography and fabric go to www.shariepstein.com.

For several years, the paintings of Oceanport artist James Kent have followed the fundamentally landscape-based abstract expressionist direction pioneered by artists such as Richard Diebenkorn. This provided much inspirational territory, but his recent work reflects a growing restlessness with working only in paint. Studying the works of Robert Rauschenberg and Jasper Johns, he began to explore using collage elements – everything from magazine and newspaper clippings to various found objects – to enrich the painted surface. These recent paintings are less referential to the landscape and more evocative of urban existence. To see more of his work, go to www.jameskentart.com.

The three artists in this exhibition have painted and exhibited together regularly for a number of years.

Exhibition Dates: September 1 – October 31, 2020

Gallery: The Windows at Studio Montclair Gallery, 127 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ

Gallery Hours: 24×7, street visible

For more information, contact smi@studiomontclair.org, or call 862-500-1447.