Here’s 20 Bucks: Get Great Sandwiches and More at Amin’s Corner

Amin’s Corner, a new take-out deli and grill, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday after recently opening in Montclair’s South End. Located on the corner of Orange Road and Cedar Avenue, it is a welcome addition not just for delicious sandwiches and wraps for breakfast and lunch but also a convenient place to pick up basic grocery items, as well as some fruits and vegetables.

The Falafel wrap ($5.49) is served in a pita — a great vegetarian option. I also tried the crispy chicken sandwich ($4.99), served on a roll with tomatoes, lettuce, pickles, red onions and mayo. The chicken, even after my 15-minute trip home, was still very crispy! The flavor was spot on for a chicken sandwich, and it was definitely my favorite.

Lastly, I chose my own lunch sandwich combination of Roast Beef and Cheese on a roll ($6.99). There was also lettuce, tomato, and mayo. They asked if I wanted it cold or warm, and I went with warm. The sandwich was packed with roast beef so you really get a bang for your buck, and the sauce was definitely the star!

All sandwiches came with a side of either macaroni or cole slaw. I recommend the cole slaw — it was excellent with a nice kick to it.

Amin’s Corner also offers bagels, breakfast sandwiches, and salads. The employees are very kind and they pay close attention to detail.

Amin’s Corner is giving teachers a free cup of coffee during the month of September to show their appreciation for teachers.

CHEAT SHEET

If you’re not too hungry, consider sharing a sandwich.

I would recommend getting your sandwich warmed!

Amin’s Corner, 310 Orange Road, Montclair, (973) 337-8202

Georgia Chen is a senior at Montclair High School.