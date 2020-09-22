Where To Go Apple Picking in New Jersey This Fall

It’s apple season! Apple picking is a time-honored tradition for many each autumn. Whether this will be your first year trying it or you’re looking for the best spot for your annual outing, we’ve got you covered because New Jersey is ripe with orchards! Here’s a list of pick-your-own spots that are open this year.

Note: Be sure to visit the website or call before visiting. Many orchards are requiring reservations or advance tickets this year.

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Lane, Chester Township, NJ 07930

908.879.7189

You must buy admission tickets to enter. Time slots are noted on the website. The farm’s COVID-19 update can be found on their website as well.

Melick’s Town Farm

472 County Road 513, Califon, NJ 07830

908.832.2905

Open every day from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM. There are multiple locations where picking is available. Reservations are strongly encouraged as those without are not guaranteed entry.

Demarest Farms

244 Wierimus Road, Hillsdale, NJ

201.666.0472

Open daily from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Reservations are required for all pick-your-own activities.

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Road, Princeton, NJ (Apple picking located at 13 Van Kirk Road.)

609.924.2310

Fields are open daily from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, with last entry at 4:30 PM. The number of people admitted at a time will be limited. Customers will have 30 minutes to pick. Complete guidelines and procedures page is available here.

Lee Turkey Farm

201 Hickory Corner Road, East Windsor, NJ

609.448.0629

Open Monday through Saturday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Sunday 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Last entry to begin picking is 5:15 PM. Membership in the Lee Turkey Farm Pick Your Own Club is required ($2 fee). Visit the website for additional guidelines.

Wightman’s Farm

1111 Mount Kemble Road, Morristown, NJ

973.425.0840

Open Saturdays and Sundays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Picking is available only as part of the Autumn Harvest Fun package (tickets required). Admission includes orchard entry, Mazeland entry, tote bag to hold the apples, a pumpkin, and scenic hayrides. Tickets are $20 per person. Children 3 years and under are free. Advance purchase preferred.

Battleview Orchards

91 Wemrock Road, Freehold, NJ

732.462.0756

The Country Store is open from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM daily. Closed on Tuesdays. Call or check the daily Facebook post for picking information.

Von Thun Farms

505 Ridge Road, Dayton, NJ 08810 (Middlesex County)

438 NJ-57, Washington, NJ 07882 (Warren County)

Apple picking is available from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM daily. No reservations or pre-purchased tickets are required. Saturday and Sunday are Fall Festival Weekends and pre-purchased tickets are strongly recommended. Visit the website for more details.