Are You Registered? Deadline To Register To Vote is October 13

The League of Women Voters Montclair Area wants you to know how to register to vote.

You can register to vote online at https://voter.svrs.nj.gov/register IF:

you have a driver’s license or an MVC identification card

or you have a social security number and a digital signature.

If none of these options apply to you, then you must complete and mail in a paper voter registration application.

You can print out a paper application from the website http://www.essexclerk.com/Services/5. The deadline to register to vote is October 13. Your application must be received by that date.