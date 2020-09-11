Baristanet Profile: Cecilē Williams

Name: Cecilē Williams

Where do you live? Montclair

When did you move there? 1995

Where did you grow up? Ronan, MT

How do you make a living? OR What is your everyday passion? I’ve always loved and worked with children, but compensate with singing whenever possible. Would love more than anything to make a living with my voice.

Coffee, tea or … ? Cawfee. All day. Especially Legacy Coffee. Delicious coffee and rock-star-owned. So sad it’s closing!

What’s your idea of a perfect weekend day? Anything out of the house with family. Hiking, beach, woods, city. Adventure!

What’s your favorite local restaurant? Ruthie’s! I’m there all the time, mostly for the live music, but now it’s their farm to table comfort food that’s kept me coming back in covid times.

What’s on your nightstand? A lamp, my tablet charging, and coffee stains from the daily cup my husband brings me in bed.

What are you listening to? As a musician, that’s a loaded question. My go-to album is Everybody’s Insecure by Elk City; front to back it’s got it all. I sing for the Lily Vakili Band, and it’s great luck that I’m also a big fan.

What are your current indulgences? I like to steal away after band rehearsals (or any time for that matter) to Tierney’s for a burger and a PBR.

What talent you would most like to have? I’ve always wanted to know how things operate, like a machinist. Wires and whatnot.

What’s the worst-kept (or best-kept!) secret about Montclair? Worst-kept secret: it’s a great town. The word is out. Best-kept secret: How to navigate a stop sign.

What do you hope they say about you at your funeral? “That chick was FUNNY! And man, could she SANG!”