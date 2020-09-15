Bloomfield COVID-19 Testing to Take Place Saturday’s Beginning September 19

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Mayor Venezia and the Township Council have announced additional Bloomfield COVID-19 testing dates for residents. Testing will take place on Saturday’s beginning September 19 and will occur in the municipal parking lot.

“The Township Council and I are doing everything in our power to keep residents safe and ensure that anyone that would like to be tested can be tested,” said Mayor Michael Venezia. “We have been holding free testing events like these since June and will continue to do so as long as there is a demand. If you are exhibiting any possible COVID-19 symptoms, please consider making an appointment so that you can be tested.”

On September 19, testing will take place from 10:00am-2:00pm in the municipal parking lot located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Any resident that wishes to be tested must first make an appointment by calling the Bloomfield Health Department at 973-680-4057.

Testing will be conducted on a first come first serve basis. Future testing sites and times will be shared with the public at a later date.