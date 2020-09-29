Coffee & Cornbread Offers Southern Food, Vegan Food, All Organic, Really Good Food

Upper Montclair has a new feel-good spot for breakfast and lunch — Coffee & Cornbread — serving up “comfort food with a conscience.”

Coffee & Cornbread opened in the former SLA Thai spot in Upper Montclair Plaza (behind Starbucks). The name hints at the menu’s inspiration what with cornbread being the quintessential Southern staple. And you’ll find that the cornbread (famous for a mention in Cooking with Paula Deen) is a perfect accompaniment to Coffee & Cornbread’s simply delicious food.

The M&M team behind Coffee & Cornbread, Monique and Monica, spent three years in Teaneck before moving to their new Upper Montclair location at the end of summer.

If you are vegan, you’ll be spoiled for choice at Coffee & Cornbread with the extensive vegan menu. And for carnivores, you can feel great about eating certified free range eggs, uncured pork or turkey bacon off a menu that’s all natural, organic and non-GMO.

We tried the V.S.S.T, featuring a delicious vegan sausage, with spinach and tomatoes on your choice of vegan wheat, white or sourdough bread.

If you splurge on the chicken and waffles (we did) you won’t be disappointed with your plate of perfectly seasoned, crispy fried chicken atop fluffy waffles and paired with organic maple syrup.

Another must try is the sauteed shrimp with Southern grits. And don’t sleep on the coffee. We had an excellent cold brew paired with an out of this world organic chocolate chunk cookie.

Coffee & Cornbread is open for takeout only. Ordering online is easy; our food was packed and ready to go and traveled well.

Coffee & Cornbread, 38 Upper Montclair Plaza, Upper Montclair (201) 862-0600. Open Tuesday – Sunday, 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Order online here.