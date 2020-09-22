Essex County needs Election Day poll workers.

Can you work the polls this year on Election Day?

Essex County Freeholder President Brendan Gill and Clerk of the Essex County Board of Elections Linda Von Nessi have launched a county-wide recruitment drive for college-aged residents of Essex County to work as Poll Workers on Election Day – November 3, 2020.

Traditionally, many of the poll workers of Essex County are senior citizens. With the continued uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, and the health and safety of our most vulnerable citizens being of paramount concern, Freeholder President Gill and Clerk Von Nessi recognized an opportunity for our socially conscious younger generation to contribute to the political process.

“Essex County was hit extremely hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have had more COVID-19 deaths than any county in New Jersey,” says Freeholder President Gill. “This is a sad and unfortunate fact, and it certainly lends credence to poll workers who may decide to stay home and not work the polls in November.”

“Voter participation will be crucial in this election. Although our state and our county will provide ballots by mail, calling on our young people to assist as poll workers on Election Day is a prudent course of action. Our younger generation, specifically with their activism this past year, has made all of us extremely proud and this is another great opportunity for them to give back to the community and make a difference.”

The Essex County Board of Elections will administer the recruitment of the poll workers and assign them to their locations. Poll workers will earn $200 for a 15-hour workday that will begin at 5:30 a.m., until 8:30 p.m. Prior to Election Day, the poll workers will be provided the necessary training to carry out their duties.

“With the turbulent year that 2020 has been with respect to national politics and the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, this election will be extremely crucial,” says Clerk Von Nessi. “Our democracy cannot function without our election process working in an efficient fashion. To that end, it is very important to ensure our polling locations are adequately staffed and properly managed on Election Day.”

Interested residents can sign up at www.essexboardofelections.com. Click on the link to “Serve Essex County as a Board Worker”, download the form and e-mail it to lvonnessi@clerk.essexcountynj.org.