Essex County Prosecutor Investigating Montclair Motor Vehicle Incident That Ended in Newark

Newark, NJ – Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, announced today that the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a motor vehicle incident that occurred Tuesday that left a civilian and two police officers injured.

The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 2:30 pm yesterday, Tuesday, Sept. 22, a Montclair police officer stopped a vehicle for various motor violations. During the course of the stop, it was learned that the suspect vehicle had been reported stolen. The suspect vehicle fled. While fleeing, the driver struck a Montclair police officer.

The Montclair police engaged the suspect vehicle which traveled into Newark. The incident ended in the area of North 6th Street when the suspect vehicle struck a parked car owned by a civilian.

Two police officers and a civilian were injured. Those injuries are non-life-threatening.

The incident is being investigated by the Professional Standards Bureau and the Crime Scene Investigation Bureau of the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. No other information is available at this time.