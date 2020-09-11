Essex County Remembers 9/11 – Livestream

Baristanet Staff -

Watch Essex County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Eagle Rock Reservation. This year the ceremony will be virtual. You can see the livestream on Facebook and on the County Website.

A brief program with family members who lost a loved one in the tragedies, elected officials and clergy members from diverse religious faiths will be held at 8 a.m. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the monument and a new American flag will be raised. A string quartet will perform reverent selections of music at the memorial site after the ceremony until 2 p.m.

Baristanet Local Offers

Affordable, Professional Websites For Contractors

973-744-6621

by Samson Media - 4 days ago

Purell on SALE & Delivered FREE to Montclair A...

1-201-778-0051

by Global Accessory Partners - 1 month ago

View More

Click here to sign up for Baristanet's free daily emails and news alerts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR