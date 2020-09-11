Essex County Remembers 9/11 – Livestream

Watch Essex County 9/11 Remembrance Ceremony at Eagle Rock Reservation. This year the ceremony will be virtual. You can see the livestream on Facebook and on the County Website.

A brief program with family members who lost a loved one in the tragedies, elected officials and clergy members from diverse religious faiths will be held at 8 a.m. Memorial wreaths will be laid at the monument and a new American flag will be raised. A string quartet will perform reverent selections of music at the memorial site after the ceremony until 2 p.m.