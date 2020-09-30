Experience The Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru at Sesame Place

Sesame Place has added an all new event option that allows families to get in the Halloween spirit safely.

Experience Sesame Place in a completely different way during The Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru – every Tuesday and Wednesday in October from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. From the comfort of your own vehicle, journey through a family-friendly, Halloween-themed experience including a special soundtrack, festive décor, millions of lights, and everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed up in costume on their Halloween-themed floats.

“This is an exciting new way for families to experience Halloween at Sesame Place as we look to provide options with enhanced health and safety measures to visit our park,” said Sesame Place Park President Cathy Valeriano. “In addition to the drive-through experience, all of our rides, dines and shops are open during The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular each weekend as well.”

As part of this new experience, guests will begin their 30-minute Not-Too-Spooky Halloween Drive-Thru with a fun game of ‘Eye Spy’ as they journey towards the park’s entry. Kids and parents alike can have a great time trying to find the 13 Halloween-themed objects hidden along the way while tuning in to The Count’s Not-Too-Spooky Howl-O-Ween Radio Show on a special Sesame Place radio station.

Illuminating the way is a 50 ft. tunnel made up of millions of lights that resemble the night sky and even more silly, not-too-spooky Halloween décor. Just around the bend, guests can feel like they have become a part of The Neighborhood Street Party Halloween Parade as they are greeted by everyone’s favorite furry friends dressed up in costume on their Halloween-themed floats, which will line the street all the way down through the Sesame Street Neighborhood. At the end of the experience, each child will receive a treat bag to enjoy. While face coverings are not required throughout the experience, they are required at transaction points (admission, merchandise, and culinary).

Guests are required to purchase a separate admission ticket online, in advance for this event. Tickets are $35 per vehicle for non-Season Pass Members and $28 per vehicle for Season Pass Members. They can also apply their discount to culinary and merchandise offerings. (Admission is not included for Season Pass Members.)

The Count’s Halloween Spooktacular, the park’s annual Halloween event, has been modified with enhanced health and safety measures, giving guests the opportunity to safely visit the park on weekends and select dates in addition to this year’s all-new Drive-Thru experience. Come in costume for a fun-filled day of physically distant activities such as trick-or-treating around the park, watching Halloween-themed shows, participating in an interactive Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt, pumpkin decorating, swinging, flying, and cruising on Count von Count-themed mechanical rides, and unique photo opportunities with everyone’s favorite furry friends.

For more information, visit https://sesameplace.com/