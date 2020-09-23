Gov. Murphy In Conversation With Dr. Anthony Fauci Thursday

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will hold a live conversation Thursday (11:15 a.m.) with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a leading expert on COVID-19. Murphy and Fauci will discuss COVID-19 and its impact on New Jersey.

New Jersey has reported more than 200,000 cases of coronavirus and more than 14,000 deaths. On Tuesday, the U.S. marked more than 200,000 deaths from the virus.

Watch the virtual conversation livestreamed on Governor Murphy’s Facebook page.