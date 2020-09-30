Join ‘The Big Ride’ To End Alzheimer’s Disease With The Barber Twins at Glenfield Park Sunday

The Barber Twins, Montclair’s world class sprinting sisters Miki Barber and Me’Lisa Barber, have come up with a great way to celebrate their 40th birthday in their hometown — The Big Ride.

Join the Barbers as they try something new on Sunday, October 4 and take a “Big Ride” around Montclair (a cool 10 miles) to end Alzheimer’s disease in honor of their late Grandmother Grace F. Clinton.

“Our grandmother was raised in Montclair and lost her battle with Alzheimer’s at the age of 65 in 2000,” says Miki Barber. “In these trying times, we are all experiencing grief and uncertainty. We also unexpectedly lost our last grandmother Audrey Barber last month, who also was a Montclair native. If you’ve lost someone or have a different cause, come ride in the name of love!

The Barber twins ask that you come to Glenfield Park and bring a mask and wear it, along with your bike and bike helmet. The event will take place from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; there will be art, food, music and giveaways! A percentage of the donations will go to several charitable organizations to end Alzheimer’s disease.

Donate here:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-big-ride-with-the-barber-twins/share