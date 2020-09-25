Jonathan Alter To Discuss “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life” with Mary Alice Williams, 10/6

Join Jonathan Alter, New York Times Bestseller as discusses his new book “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life” with Mary Alice Williams, award-winning, pioneering television journalist on Tuesday, Oct 6, 2020 @ 7:30 PM. “His Very Best: Jimmy Carter, a Life”. Alter will provide his analysis of the state of the Presidential Election, the Trump administration and what we can learn from Jimmy Carter.



From one of America’s most-respected journalists and modern historians comes the first full-length biography of Jimmy Carter, the thirty-ninth president of the United States and Nobel Prize–winning humanitarian.

This event is free and open to the Public.

After Party, Virtual Book Signing:

With your purchase of “His Very Best, Jimmy Carter, a Life” you will be invited to a virtual Book Signing with Jonathan Alter after the interview. Your autographed copy of the Book will be available at the Watchung Booksellers starting Sept 29, 2020.

