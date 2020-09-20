Montclair Brewery Celebrates Second Annual Outdoor Oktoberfest With Social Distancing

Montclair, New Jersey — Montclair Brewery is celebrating their second Oktoberfest since their opening in 2018. The event is taking place on Saturday, September 26 from 11:30 to 10:30 p.m. Their outdoor festival is at the outdoor beer garden in the back of the brewery. Montclair Brewery Oktoberfest will be filled with live music, craft beer, food and fun activities, while following social distance and safety guidelines. This year they are having two 5-hour sessions to limit the amount of people at a time and to allow for social distancing. The first session is 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 and the second session is 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tickets must be pre-purchased on Montclair Brewery’s EventBrite page at http://montclairbrew.eventbrite.com.

In true Oktoberfest fashion, their tap-list includes a Czech style pilsner, Claremont Pilsner, and their German style lager, MB Lager. They will have their new Margarita flavored Pilsner, Key Lime Ale and Fullerton Belgian Blonde Ale on tap along with approximately 19 other beer styles. There is also a variety of drinks for any non-beer drinkers, such as their new hard seltzer and non-alcoholic craft drinks.

“We decided to keep an outdoor Oktoberfest this year for many reasons,” says Montclair Brewery co-owner, Denise Sawadogo. “One is that we believe we can do it safely and deliver a fun event for those that are yearning to come out to socialize with those in their safe circle. Many are depressed and feeling lonely since so many in-person events have been canceled.” Due to increased safety measures, all tables will be socially distanced from each other and drinks will be served at the table. To ensure that guests are seated with family or friends, tickets are sold by tables ranging from a table size for 1 person to an eight-person table. Masks must be worn whenever customers are not seated with drinks or food at their table. Children must be seated and have a ticket. However, infants staying in a stroller do not need a ticket. Although pets are normally allowed, they will not be permitted at this event.

During Montclair Brewery’s first session of Oktoberfest, the Paradise Vendors an acoustic duo, is expected to perform 12:30-1:30. The Bard Band an Indie folk-rock band playing original poetry inspired music performs 3-4 p.m. During the second session, the Howlin Poets will play a mix of Rock, R&B, Funk, and Soul music from 6:30-7:30. ROSTAFA & Co. is expected to perform a mix of Reggae, Rock, Blues, Country and R&B from 8:00-9:00 p.m. and the Lily Vakili Band will help close the event out from 9:15 to 10:00 p.m. with an energizing mixture of original rock tempos.

Activities will take place all day long and include the popular Stein Hoisting competition, a traditional Bavarian endurance contest, trivia and table games. Willow Street will be closed off to traffic during the event to make room for the several food and craft vendors who will be set up along the side of the street. Local businesses such as Ray Luncheonette, Tostchu, the Hot Dog Lady and Company of Yum are expected with special Oktoberfest themed treats. Be sure to dress in your best Oktoberfest attire and enter the costume contest for a chance to win cool prizes from the brewery. Admission is $22 and each ticket holder will receive a souvenir Oktoberfest stein, commemorative pin and a free drink ticket. It is encouraged for attendees to download and register on the Arryved App in advance for touchless on-site payment.