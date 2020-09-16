Montclair Brewery Joins Local Artisans Wednesday For Collaborative Dinner at Just Jake’s

Just Jake’s Restaurant and Bar located at 30 Park St. Montclair will be the host of a collaborative dinner with four other local artisans on Wednesday, September 16 at 6 PM. The businesses participating in this 5 course dinner are Montclair Brewery, Guerriero’s Gelato and Cakes (Gelati), Le French Dad Boulangerie, and Paper Plane Coffee Company. Reservations are required for Just Jake’s patio event.

Montclair Brewery will be pairing each meal course with one of its many craft beers. The dinner will have starters, and then proceed with three courses, ending with dessert and espresso. Montclair Brewery’s craft beers that will be paired with the courses are the Hibiscus Dream Pale Ale, Not Your Grandmother’s Fruitcake Stout, Golden Buddha Golden Ale, Raspberry Holiday Jam Ale, and Black is Beautiful with Coconut Stout. Montclair Brewery also has collaborated with Guerriero’s Gelati for the dessert menu. Guerriero created The Black Excellence Ice Cream with the brewery’s Black is Beautiful Coconut Stout.

This dinner event at Just Jakes is organized by their chef and owner, Alec Abd. The local artisans that are participating are Leo Sawadogo, who is head brewer at Montclair Brewery, Jonathan Echeverry from Paper Plane Coffee Company, Arben Gasi from Le French Dad Boulangerie, and Mike Guerriero from Guerriero Gelato.

“It was obvious during the peak of the pandemic how the food and beverage community in our town bonded together so we can all survive. This inspired me to collaborate with those amazing and passionate craftsmen in an event to tell our own story and to confirm that each individual has something to offer,” says Abd.

The collaborative dinner has been in the planning for the past two months and these businesses are excited to watch it unfold, Wednesday evening. Reservations should be made by calling Just Jake’s at (973) 655-8987.