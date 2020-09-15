Montclair Councilor Peter Yacobellis Launches Online Fundraiser For Human Needs Food Pantry

MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Councilor-at-Large Peter Yacobellis has launched an online fundraiser for the Human Needs Food Pantry, calling on the public to help make sure local children and families have access to food and proper nutrition during these uncertain economic times.

The link to make donations can be found at Councilor Yacobellis’ Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/councilmanpeter.yacobellis.7 or residents may also donate directly at http://www.humanneedsfoodpantry.org/donate

According to Feeding America, one in nine New Jersey children lived with food insecurity or hunger prior to the pandemic. The Human Needs Food Pantry, located in Montclair, has experienced a dramatic increase in the demand for its services in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, registering 850 new households since the onset of the pandemic. The HNFP is currently seeing clients from all parts of the state and different counties. Due to the health risks associated with the pandemic, the pantry has been unable to accept donations of food and clothing and is in urgent need of cash donations so that it can directly purchase the groceries and supplies its clients need.

“This year, 2020, has undoubtedly been a trying year for all of us, but much more so for families who struggle to make ends meet,” Councilor Yacobellis said. “Across New Jersey, food banks and soup kitchens are dealing with significant increases in the numbers of people and families they are serving. I want to encourage residents who can afford to do so to join me in making monetary donations to the Human Needs Food Pantry,” he said.



Founded in 1982, the Human Needs Food Pantry, located on Label Street in Montclair, is the largest suburban food pantry in Essex County, currently serving clients from across the state. The HMFP provides food, clothing and other services, including a Thanksgiving turkey distribution program and a grocery delivery service for those who are unable to travel to the food pantry. HNFP is an independent 501 3 (C). All donations are tax deductible.