Montclair Crime: Car Theft Arrest; Bike and Package Theft

The week in crime from Sergeant Terence Turner, Montclair Police Department:

Theft

September 16, 2020 (Claremont Avenue): The complainant reported a package containing a Miken Freak Primo softball bat valued at $180.00 that had been delivered to the residence was stolen.

September 16, 2020 (Bellevue Avenue): An employee of PSE&G conducting work in the area reported a red and black Dewalt tool box was stolen. The box contained approximately $350.00 worth of miscellaneous tools.

September 17, 2020 (North Fullerton Avenue): The complainant reported that the front tire and rim was stolen from his Multitrack Trek bicycle. The bike was reportedly locked. It was reported that the suspect also defecated on the bike prior to leaving.

September 17, 2020 (Sylvan Place): Two packages containing sneakers and cleaning products were stolen from the victim’s front porch. Surveillance images show the suspect to be a black

male, medium to heavy set, unknown age, short black hair, wearing a light gray T-shirt and jeans. He fled in a silver Honda Civic bearing unknown New Jersey registration.

September 18, 2020 (William Street): The resident reported that his red and white framed Kolnago arte bicycle with red handle bars was stolen from the rear of his house. The bike had an estimated value of $1,700.00.

September 19, 2020 (Claremont Avenue): The manager of CVS Pharmacy reported that an unknown male entered the store and stole $344 worth of merchandise before fleeing in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The vehicle was reported stolen out of Montclair a day prior.

September 19, 2020 (Valley Road): A customer visiting Quick Check reported locking his bicycle prior to entering the store. When he returned ten minutes later, he discovered the lock was cut and bicycle missing. It was described as a black older model ‘Nishiki’ mountain bike with a light on the right handle bar. It was valued at $350.00

Vandalism

September 18, 2020 (Valley Road): The manager of Valley National Bank reported the ATM machine had been vandalized on two occasions.

September 20, 2020 (North Willow Street): The complainant reported that two tires on his 2001 Acura were slashed. The vehicle was parked in his driveway.

Arrests

September 16, 2020: A 33 year-old Hackensack man was arrested and charged with Conspiracy to Commit Burglary from an incident that occurred in January.

September 16, 2020 (South Willow Street): Patrol units responded to the construction site at Bloomfield Avenue and South Willow Street on a report of a male stealing copper piping. Officers located a 20 year-old Montclair man on a nearby street who was in possession of a bundle of 18 copper pipes. He was charged with burglary.

September 21, 2020 (Claremont Avenue): An officer located a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee parked in the parking lot of CVS. The vehicle had previously been reported stolen from a Central Avenue residence on September 18, 2020. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle however it sped off and refused to stop. The officer followed the vehicle into Glen Ridge where a single occupant fled after driving down a dead-end street. A 42-year-old man from Hamilton, NJ, was located hiding in bushes near the New Jersey Transit train tracks by Montclair and Glen Ridge Officers. He was charged with Receiving Stolen Property, Eluding, Resisting Arrest, and shoplifting (from CVS).