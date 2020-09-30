Montclair Film Announces the Return of the Kids Art Project

During this unusual year, Montclair Film is thrilled to be able to bring back the MFF Kids Art Project.

More than 1,300 students in Montclair public and private schools drew pictures of their favorite films and wrote why they connected with that particular film. The students’ artwork was collected last Spring.

“We are so grateful that we were able to collect the artwork from the schools right before they went virtual and are thrilled that we are finally able to show all of this great work around town.” Cathi Flanagan, Project Lead.

Montclair Film volunteers stopped by local businesses offering to hang the students’ art in street-facing windows. Art will be displayed in windows until October 31, 2020. Students may request their art back from business between October 26th through October 31, 2020.

You can find the complete list of where each school’s artwork is hung at https://montclairfilm.org/education/kids-art-project/.

The MFF Kids Art Project gets families walking around town to find their art. When kids or parents find art work displayed, they can post a photo on social media tagged with #KidsArtMFF2020. The artwork around town generates excitement and is a warm welcome.