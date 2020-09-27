Montclair Film Festival: Stephen Colbert & Friends to Perform Staged Reading of ‘Sometimes Live’

Fans of The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert have followed him from his days as Chuck Noblet on Strangers with Candy to his work as a correspondent on The Daily Show, but what many don’t know is that Colbert helped write a pilot for ABC called SOMETIMES LIVE, an hour-long comedy set behind the scenes at a fictional variety show. It never saw the light of day. Now, after 22 years of sitting in a drawer, Stephen and his friends will break out the script and perform it, for one night only!

The Montclair Film Festival presents this special virtual event — its first-ever staged reading performance. Watch and see whether ABC made the right call!

Cast: Stephen Colbert & Special Guests

Sunday, October 25 at 7:30 PM

Buy tickets here.