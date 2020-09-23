Montclair Health Department Reports Second Skunk Tests Positive for Rabies

MONTCLAIR, NJ – A skunk captured September 20 on South Fullerton Avenue tested positive for the Rabies virus. Earlier this month the Health Department received a report that a skunk captured on Gates Avenue had tested positive for the virus.

Rabies is a preventable viral disease in mammals usually transmitted to animals or people through bites and contact with the saliva of an infected animal.

Once infected animals become ill, they may bite or attack other animals or people. Common carriers of the virus are raccoons, skunks, foxes, woodchucks, bats, and feral (stray) cats.

The Montclair Health Department advises you to stay away from wild animals and animals that you do not know.

Please DO NOT FEED STRAY ANIMALS.

Be certain that your pets are licensed, vaccinated and up to date on rabies vaccination.

Some warning signs in animals infected with a neurological disease like rabies and distemper include appearing drunk or excessively wobbly, circling, seeming partially paralyzed, unable to climb, acting disorientated or mutilating itself.

If you notice an animal acting strangely, please contact the Montclair Police Department 973-744-1234 to have an Animal Control Officer dispatched.

For more information, visit the Humane Society website.