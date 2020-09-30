Montclair High School Director of Counseling to Become Principal at Cedar Grove High School

More change for Montclair High School students this year, as Montclair High School Director of Counseling Dustin Bayer has followed former Montclair High School principal Anthony Grosso to Cedar Grove.

Bayer has accepted the position of principal at Cedar Grove High School; an announcement was made at Tuesday’s Cedar Grove BOE meeting. Grosso is superintendent of Cedar Grove Schools.

Montclair has commenced its own search for a new Montclair High School principal; now it will also need to find a new director of counseling.

Montclair Pubic Schools Director of Personnel Damen Cooper, at the last Board of Education meeting, said Montclair High School needs a superstar for its next instructional leader.

Cooper said the district received more than 50 applicants for the MHS principal position. There will be a first round of interviews; candidates who make it to the second round will interview before a group including three MHS parents, three students and three staff members, in addition to members from Central Office.

The third round of interviews would be open to the public with candidates using data regarding the high school to create and deliver a presentation to the Montclair community and answer questions from the public.

The fourth and final round will be conducted by Dr. Ponds, Cooper and senior staff members.

“We are not going to settle,” Cooper reiterated. “If we do not find a superstar, we will go back out and search again.”