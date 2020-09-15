Montclair Parents Petition Montclair Public Schools To Adopt Outdoor Hybrid Education Plan

More than 300 Montclair parents have signed a petition urging Montclair Schools Superintendent Jonathan Ponds and the Montclair Board of Education to get creative and bring students in-person by utilizing outdoor space.

The petition states:

“Many families across our district are deeply frustrated, even devastated, that Montclair Public Schools (MPS) began the 2020-21 school year remotely. According to the district survey sent out to evaluate the virtual model, more than half of responding parents had no confidence that remote learning had a positive effect on their childs’ education. Furthermore, the top three biggest obstacles cited for remote learning were: missing friends (78%) missing teachers (60%) and disengagement with remote learning (58%). The remote model fails to address any of these concerns.”

The petition offers a solution — outdoor learning — and cites Edgemont Elementary School as fully outfitted with equipment and ready to go as an early adopter.

Parent launch teams are already underway at Buzz Aldrin, Bullock, Nishuane, Bradford and Glenfield. If you’re interested in helping with this work, please fill out this form: https://forms.gle/3zy5fCXkWf4aLymY8