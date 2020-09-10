MontClairVoyant: Hey, MPOA! Go Away, Okay?

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

A judge ruled that the Montclair Property Owners Association can have the cell-phone numbers and email addresses of residents to seek signatures for a November referendum to try killing much-needed rent control. Reaction?

Sincerely,

Tearful Tenants

Gross invasion of the privacy of those who signed up for township alerts. The only number the well-funded MPOA should text is 973-DON’T-BOTHER-US-WITH-YOUR-PROPAGANDA.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Unusual cell number. The Township Council, which passed rent control in April, strongly but unsuccessfully opposed the MPOA effort to get residents’ contact info. Does the MPOA now think it’s “more powerful than a locomotive,” like Superman?

Sincerely,

Another Clout-y Day

I’d revise that to “more powerful, with a loathsome motive.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What was the motive of Renaissance’s principal in showing a video during a school-district staff meeting that caused him to be replaced?

Sincerely,

Clipped By a Clip

I watched the video, and liked that the comedian in it lauded teachers for their work. But there were some troubling elements to his routine, which lasted about 180 seconds and changed the principal’s career 180 degrees.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

What was troubling?

Sincerely,

Poor-Judgment Day

The Black comedian came off kind of buffoonish at a time when race is an especially sensitive subject. And he even (jokingly) called his own child a cheater. You’ve heard of binge-watching? I was cringe-watching.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of our school district and race, the reported ending of student-equity positions while the 2019-20 interim superintendent was on the job is being looked into by the Montclair NAACP’s education committee. Comment?

Sincerely,

Ruth Sleuth

Equity positions are important, plus I’m troubled by how much power the Board of Education can allow an interim superintendent to have. PSE&G knows power, so I left a message with that utility company and should hear back by 2022.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Today is the first day of Montclair’s 2020-21 school year — remote instruction for now, of course. What most surprised you about the September 10 start?

Sincerely,

Pre-Hybrid Hy

The large number of students bused from their beds to their bedroom desks.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Didn’t happen. Tomorrow, September 11, is when the court hearing on Montclair’s disputed spring election is FINALLY supposed to happen. Can you recap the situation?

Sincerely,

Ballad of the Ballot

Yes, I have the ability to recap the situation. Next question.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um, WILL you recap the situation? In this column? Now?

Sincerely,

Summery Summary

Only 195 votes separated mayoral “winner” Sean Spiller from Renee Baskerville — even as more than 1,000 ballots weren’t counted for reasons such as arriving late (despite being mailed on time) and minor signature issues that voters never got a chance to correct. Route 195 will travel from Central Jersey to testify.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

“Stay in your lane,” Route 195, but I wish Dr. Baskerville the best of luck. Those 1,000-plus votes SHOULD BE COUNTED. Do you agree?

Sincerely,

Another Fairness Doctrine

Absolutely. And when Route 195 testifies, the gondolas gliding in the ditch that highway leaves behind in Central Jersey should obey the 65 mph speed limit.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Speaking of 65 and other older ages, why did the Township Council recently resist a proposal for a much-needed senior center in Montclair?

Sincerely,

Balking the Balk

The affordability was questioned in this Covid time of strained government budgets. Those budgets couldn’t even visit a gym in recent months to lift weights and bulk up.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Don’t you wish a rich Montclair developer would fund a senior center and situate it in one of the too-big projects that have recently been built or are being built?

Sincerely,

Space-y Idea

Yup, but that would leave less money for the MPOA to try to kill rent control. Priorities, you know. To misquote a “Sound of Silence” lyric, “The words of the profits are written on the high-priced walls.”

