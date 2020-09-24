MontClairVoyant: Jane Austen Is Better Than ‘Dense and Densibility’

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Does the Planning Board’s recent approval of the too-big MC Residences on Orange Road leave a sour taste in your mouth?

Sincerely,

In a Pickle

So much so that I started an online petition to rename Orange Road “Grapefruit Road.” Proud to say it got no signatures — thus achieving my goal of not crowding Change.org.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Nice to avoid overdevelopment hypocrisy. What are among the coming project’s problems, in addition to being too big?

Sincerely,

Pinnacle’s Density Propensity

It’s near other large buildings such as “The MC” hotel and two schools, so that downtown area will soon be too crammed for adults to enter. Hillside and Montclair Community Pre-K students will have to teach themselves.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Why does the Planning Board almost always give major developers almost everything they want?

Sincerely,

Love, Montclair Style

Maybe when we hear board members inevitably say “Yes” we’re misinterpreting and they just want to hear songs by the prog-rock band Yes. You know, like “Yours Is No Disgrace.” But their decisions too often ARE a disgrace.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

The final board vote was reportedly 6-1-2. Kudos to Carmel Loughman for saying no?

Sincerely,

Dissent There Is Rare

Many kudos. The two abstentions? Gutless, unless there was a conflict of interest. Board members need to take a stand one way or another. Be counted. Own it. Let the chips fall where they may. Preferably in chocolate-chip cookies.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

But…but…but…Pinnacle offered $150,000 for Montclair’s affordable housing fund. Ain’t they saints?

Sincerely,

Dollar Twee

Puh-leeze. Consider these four points: 1) Was that money sort of “required” for the deal? 2) Is the company trying to “buy” a less-toxic reputation? 3) $150,000 is small compared to the profits amassed overdeveloping downtown in recent years. 4) “Yogi has it better than a millionaire, that’s because he’s smarter than the average bear.”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

As I wonder whether Yogi Bear was partly inspired by late Montclair icon Yogi Berra, I know many students and parents are less inspired by remote learning than by in-school learning.

Sincerely,

Screen There, Done That

A lament heard at the September 21 virtual Board of Education meeting. Remote instruction has improved since last spring, but I hope the hybrid plan can start in November with better school-building ventilation. Reading “Gone With the Wind” backwards might help.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Um…you mean a purifying wind wouldn’t be gone? Anyway, kids need to be with kids, remote learning is especially hard for younger children and special-needs students, and…

Sincerely,

Ms. and Mr. Obvious

…an orange is orange, Grant is buried in Grant’s Tomb, the sun rises in the morning, the sun sets at night, the sun can be obscured by clouds, “I’ve looked at clouds from both sides now,” “you can stand under my umbrel–”

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Enough! Are you inspired by Gov. Murphy and our state’s legislative leaders reportedly reaching a deal for a “millionaires tax”?

Sincerely

Community Chest

I am. That tax is sorely needed as COVID-19 slams government budgets and the economic lives of MANY. The rich can afford to pay a bit more, and if they selfishly flee the state they’ll miss seeing squirrels earn doctorates in Acorn Studies.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

We will greatly miss the great Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Your thoughts on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell trying to ram through a Supreme Court replacement during an election year when the Republican blocked President Obama from doing that in 2016?

Sincerely,

So Wrong on the Right

The hypocritical McConnell is evil, foul, ignoble, immoral, malevolent, malicious, nefarious, noxious, pernicious, vile, villainous, wicked, and…excuse me while I dry my tear-stained thesaurus.

DEAR MONTCLAIRVOYANT,

Is the MC in MC Residences a reference to McConnell?

Sincerely,

Name of Shame

No, Mitch is more Valley & Bloom. But when Republican senators’ votes are counted in the scorched-earth rush to replace RBG with a far-right judge, it’ll be Tally & Doom.

Dave Astor, author, is the MontClairVoyant. His opinions about politics and local events are strictly his own and do not represent or reflect the views of Baristanet.